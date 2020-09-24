Advertisement

MISSING: 12-year-old girl from Roanoke

Roanoke Police are looking for 12-year-old Anaya Meadows.
Roanoke Police are looking for 12-year-old Anaya Meadows.(Roanoke Police)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 4:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke City Police are asking for help finding a 12-year-old girl.

Police say Anaya Meadows was last reported seen Wednesday at her home in the 400 block of Gilmer Ave NW.

Police don’t know what she was wearing or where she was going. They say they don’t believe she is in danger, but they want to get her home because of her age.

If you have any information about where she is, you’re asked to call 911.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

