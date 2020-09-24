Advertisement

Percent of positive COVID cases in Virginia continues to drop

(WAGM)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 11:12 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 143,492 total cases of COVID-19 in the commonwealth as of Thursday, September 24, going back to the beginning of the pandemic. That’s up from 142,590 reported Wednesday, a 902-case increase, which is a bigger increase than the 580 new cases reported from Tuesday to Wednesday.

1,952,965 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests have been conducted, with a 5.3 percent positive rate over the last week, down from the 5.5 percent reported Wednesday.

7,044 of Virginia’s overall cases as of Tuesday are considered “probable.”

There are 3,113 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth since the pandemic’s beginning, up from the 3,089 reported Wednesday.

982 people across Virginia are hospitalized as of Thursday with confirmed or test-pending cases of COVID-19. That’s up from the 916 reported Wednesday. 17,099 COVID patients have been released from hospitals in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic. That’s according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, which gets a daily report from hospitals around the commonwealth.

These hospital numbers are different from those reported by VDH, which only gathers hospitalization status at the time each case is investigated by VDH, and is an under-representation of Virginia hospitalizations.

COVID-19: What you need to know about the coronavirus

Any new confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won’t show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day’s list.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Jobless claims at 870,000 as fraud and backlogs cloud data

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By CHRISTOPHER RUGABER and MARYCLAIRE DALE
The figure coincides with evidence that some newly laid-off Americans are facing delays in receiving unemployment benefits as state agencies intensify efforts to combat fraudulent applications and clear their pipelines of a backlog of jobless claims.

Coronavirus

Annual Lennon tribute, in 40th year, goes online

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
There was no way it was being canceled, not on what would have been Lennon’s 80th birthday, not on the tribute’s 40th year.

Coronavirus

Student at Cave Spring High School tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sarah Irby
No students or staff were identified as being at risk for exposure from the positive case.

National

Drug companies work jointly to boost vaccine confidence

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The comments come as scientists scramble to develop a vaccine that would protect the public from a pandemic that has killed nearly 1 million people worldwide.

Latest News

Health

Too much candy: Man dies from eating bags of black licorice

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A substance found in black licorice and in many other foods and dietary supplements containing licorice root extract can cause dangerously low potassium and electrolyte imbalances.

Coronavirus

FDA head says science will guide decisions on COVID-19 vaccine

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
The FDA says it is considering tough guidelines for a COVID-19 vaccine.

Science

Virginia Tech researchers test wastewater to learn more about COVID-19

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Jen Cardone
As we work to learn more about how COVID-19 spreads, researchers are looking at different ways to find the virus before people even know they have it.

Education

Botetourt County keeps two-day-a-week schedule, invites online students back

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Eric Miller
All virtual students will have a chance to return to the classroom ahead of schedule.

Coronavirus

US experts vow ‘no cutting corners’ as vaccine tests expand

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By LAURAN NEERGAARD and RICARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR
A huge international study of a COVID-19 vaccine that aims to work with just one dose is getting underway as top U.S. health officials sought Wednesday to assure a skeptical Congress and public that they can trust any shots the government ultimately approves.

Education

Lynchburg Education Association responds to plan to bring back more students

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Michael Alachnowicz
They say safety, communication and preparation are areas that need to be addressed.