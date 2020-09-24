Percent of positive COVID cases in Virginia continues to drop

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 143,492 total cases of COVID-19 in the commonwealth as of Thursday, September 24, going back to the beginning of the pandemic. That’s up from 142,590 reported Wednesday, a 902-case increase, which is a bigger increase than the 580 new cases reported from Tuesday to Wednesday.

1,952,965 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests have been conducted, with a 5.3 percent positive rate over the last week, down from the 5.5 percent reported Wednesday.

7,044 of Virginia’s overall cases as of Tuesday are considered “probable.”

There are 3,113 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth since the pandemic’s beginning, up from the 3,089 reported Wednesday.

982 people across Virginia are hospitalized as of Thursday with confirmed or test-pending cases of COVID-19. That’s up from the 916 reported Wednesday. 17,099 COVID patients have been released from hospitals in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic. That’s according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, which gets a daily report from hospitals around the commonwealth.

These hospital numbers are different from those reported by VDH, which only gathers hospitalization status at the time each case is investigated by VDH, and is an under-representation of Virginia hospitalizations.

Any new confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won’t show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day’s list.

