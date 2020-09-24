Advertisement

Pipeline opponents call for FERC reforms

Photo credit: WDBJ7
Photo credit: WDBJ7(WHSV)
By Joe Dashiell
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 9:41 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Opponents of natural gas pipeline projects across the country are calling for changes at the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission.

On Wednesday, a coalition of environmental groups said the agency is aligned with the natural gas industry, and fails to protect the environment and the interests of landowners.

Irene Leech said what many others echoed during the online conference.

“Based on my experience, FERC is broken,” Leech said during the virtual “People’s Hearing,” organized by the VOICES Coalition.

Federal regulators, they argued, are a rubber stamp for the natural gas industry, and dismissive of landowners' and environmentalists' concerns.

“And the whole process is set up so that the industry has an advantage over landowners every step of the way,” Leech said.

The VOICES Coalition claims the support of 250 environmental groups in 35 states, including a number here in western Virginia.

Mary Beth Coffey lives on Bent Mountain, where she offered some alternate names for the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission.

“Friends of Extracting Resources from Citizens, Former Energy Executives Rubber Stamping Corruption, Friends of Energy Requiring Combustion,” she said.

Almost 30 pipeline opponents, including Monroe County West Virginia landowner Maury Johnson, spoke during the six-hour conference.

“Most landowners, citizens and many other groups that I know, feel they are being ignored by FERC, to the benefit of the energy firms that FERC is supposed to regulate,” Johnson said. “There is nothing fair about this at all.”

Industry representatives defend the permitting process, saying it’s a rigorous review that does weigh the impact on the environment, communities and landowners.

We asked FERC for a response, but a representative said the agency doesn’t comment on matters pending before the commission or in litigation.

Supporters of the VOICES Coalition say they hope to get the attention of Congress, and build support for major FERC reforms.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Carrington Place residents get trout fishing trip

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Jen Cardone
Residents at a rehab center in Rural Retreat were treated to a little fishing trip on Wednesday.

News

Louisville police officer shot, but unclear if tied to protests

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Taia White
Police in Louisville, Kentucky, say an officer has been shot.

News

Roanoke’s mayor says there will be an ‘aggressive’ approach taken to increased violence

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Ashley Boles
Lea says there is a plan in place to tackle the violence in Roanoke city.

News

Pipeline Opponents Call For FERC Reforms

Updated: 2 hours ago

Latest News

News

Buena Vista gets New Health Clinic

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Radford Student Plays Piano for Alicia Keys

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Radford City Public Schools extends Pandemic-EBT to help more students

Updated: 3 hours ago
Students learning virtually for at least five consecutive days are now able to receive the benefits this fall.

News

Roanoke Mayor Addresses Recent Violence

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

Liberty University talks upcoming prayer march, plans to bring more than 2,000 students

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Michael Alachnowicz
The university says the march is an opportunity to pray for the nation.

News

Lynchburg Education Association responds to plan to bring back more students

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Michael Alachnowicz
They say safety, communication and preparation are areas that need to be addressed.