Power outage closes Roanoke City’s early voting site

Members of Roanoke City Council play the long game, as they prepare recommendations for state lawmakers.
Members of Roanoke City Council play the long game, as they prepare recommendations for state lawmakers.
By Leanna Scachetti
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 12:58 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke City’s Registrar’s office will not be able to offer early voting Thursday, September 24. According to a post on the City’s Facebook page, the Registrar’s Office lost electricity in the early voting building. AEP has been notified, according to the post, and will work to restore power as soon as possible.

Additionally, Roanoke City Police posted on social media several red lights are out on Williamson Road between the downtown area and Wayne St. NE. While AEP works on fixing the traffic lights, Roanoke City Police urge people to be careful while traveling in the area.

Click here for the outage map.

