Remnants of Beta head our way with rain likely

Clouds will continue to thicken up today as tropical moisture gradually works its way back into our area. High pressure will give way to the remnants of Beta moving in our direction. We turn mainly cloudy today with a few stray showers as Beta gets closer. Tropical rain looks more likely later tonight through the first part of Friday. Some rain could fall heavily at times. We’ll follow that up with a stronger cold front, which could also trigger showers late in the weekend. We turn much cooler later next week.

THURSDAY

Clouds will continue to thicken up today as the remnants of Beta get closer to the region. We can’t rule out a few stray showers today, but we increase our chances tonight. Our high today will climb into the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Clouds continue to thicken up as Beta gets closer. (WDBJ)

FRIDAY

An upper level low and the remnants of Beta will head our way by Friday. This would increase our chances of rain starting later Thursday night and continuing into Friday. At this time, the risk of heavy rain that would cause flooding appears low.

Rain will will be widespread and could be heavy at times Friday, especially for areas along/south of the 460 corridor and along the VA/NC border where amounts may top 1-2″ through late Friday. To the north of a line from Roanoke to Lynchburg, amounts will likely drop to around .25″ to 1″.

SATURDAY - SUNDAY

The tropical rain moves out in time for the weekend but we’ll still keep some clouds around mixed with the sun and perhaps even a stray shower/storm around. Overall, it should be a pleasant weekend with seasonably warm highs returning to the mid and upper 70s.

COOLER WEATHER COMING NEXT WEEK

The models have been slowing down the arrival of our next big cold front set to enter by the middle of the week. Temperatures will drop dramatically behind the front for the final days of September and first few days of October. We’ll be nailing down the details as we get closer, but highs in the 60s are likely with perhaps another round of below average nights.

October will start on the chilly side as a blast of cold air takes over the east. (WDBJ)

TROPICAL OUTLOOK

For the first time in weeks, the tropics are actually getting a bit more quiet with only Beta remnants on the map. We’re not expecting any future development over the next few days. You can get the latest tropical outlook and track details in our Hurricane Center.

.