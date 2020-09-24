ReNew the New in Giles Co. goes virtual

GILES COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Thirty-seven miles of the New River run through Giles and every year one third, of those miles, was designated for cleanup. This year, Giles County’s ReNew the New fall clean-up will look different.

The original and a socially distant clean-up was scheduled for the end of August but due to weather it was cancelled.

Organizers transformed the event and made it virtual so anyone can participate.

Volunteers can clean the river on their own, and by documenting their efforts on social media, they can earn a chance to win a t-shirt.

The County Administration put mailboxes containing orange trash bags at all of the official boat ramps in the county. People can use those to put trash in. The county PSA will remove those bags on a regular basis.

Members of the ReNew the New committee say it’s important to maintain the tradition of cleaning up the river.

“We have a lot of hope placed in our virtual clean up that it will maintain the spirit of being together on the river until COIVD passes us by and we can really be together on the New River,”said Ann Goette a member of the Giles Co. ReNew the New Committee.

You can use the #ReNewtheNew while your cleaning to join the virtual crowd.

Due to the fact that “Fall Into the New” was cancelled, the virtual cleanup will continue until the end of the year or until t-shirts run out.

You can find more information on ReNew on their website: http://renewthenew.org/.

