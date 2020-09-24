Student at Cave Spring High School tests positive for COVID-19

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A student at Cave Spring High School has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a letter sent by Roanoke County Public Schools Wednesday.

RCPS said in the letter it had been working with the Roanoke and Alleghany Health Department, and it had been determined no students or staff had been identified at risk of exposure.

Classrooms and other areas potentially exposed to the positive case have been cleaned and disinfected, according to the school district.

Parents and guardians should continue to monitor the health of their families. If your child has been exposed or diagnosed with COVID-19, report it to his/her school.

The school system says it continues to follow CDC recommendation or reducing transmission of the virus.

