Advertisement

Student at Cave Spring High School tests positive for COVID-19

MGN image
MGN image(MGN)
By Sarah Irby
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 8:46 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A student at Cave Spring High School has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a letter sent by Roanoke County Public Schools Wednesday.

RCPS said in the letter it had been working with the Roanoke and Alleghany Health Department, and it had been determined no students or staff had been identified at risk of exposure.

Classrooms and other areas potentially exposed to the positive case have been cleaned and disinfected, according to the school district.

Parents and guardians should continue to monitor the health of their families. If your child has been exposed or diagnosed with COVID-19, report it to his/her school.

The school system says it continues to follow CDC recommendation or reducing transmission of the virus.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Jobless claims at 870,000 as fraud and backlogs cloud data

Updated: moments ago
|
By CHRISTOPHER RUGABER
The figure coincides with evidence that some newly laid-off Americans are facing delays in receiving unemployment benefits as state agencies intensify efforts to combat fraudulent applications and clear their pipelines of a backlog of jobless claims.

National

Drug companies work jointly to boost vaccine confidence

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The comments come as scientists scramble to develop a vaccine that would protect the public from a pandemic that has killed nearly 1 million people worldwide.

Coronavirus

FDA head says science will guide decisions on COVID-19 vaccine

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
The FDA says it is considering tough guidelines for a COVID-19 vaccine.

Science

Virginia Tech researchers test wastewater to learn more about COVID-19

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Jen Cardone
As we work to learn more about how COVID-19 spreads, researchers are looking at different ways to find the virus before people even know they have it.

Latest News

Coronavirus

US experts vow ‘no cutting corners’ as vaccine tests expand

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By LAURAN NEERGAARD and RICARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR
A huge international study of a COVID-19 vaccine that aims to work with just one dose is getting underway as top U.S. health officials sought Wednesday to assure a skeptical Congress and public that they can trust any shots the government ultimately approves.

Coronavirus

Missouri governor, opponent of mandatory masks, has COVID-19

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson, a Republican who has steadfastly refused to require residents to wear masks, tested positive for the coronavirus, his office said Wednesday.

Coronavirus

Employee tests positive for COVID-19 at Pulaski County High School

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Pat Thomas
The school was on all-virtual learning Wednesday, September 23, and will be open Thursday for students with last names L-Z.

Coronavirus

New Year’s Eve in Times Square incorporates virtual elements

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Organizers say New Year’s Eve in Times Square will incorporate virtual elements and be scaled down and socially distant on site in response to the coronavirus.

Coronavirus

Amherst County Schools confirms positive coronavirus case

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Taia White
Amherst County Public Schools has confirmed a person at Amherst County High School has been diagnosed with coronavirus.

National

US hits grim milestone as Fauci, Redfield testify

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
Passing a grim milestone of 200,000 U.S. COVID-19 deaths, the focus shifts to a vaccine to save lives. The U.S. leads the world in total cases. Today, Dr. Anthony Fauci, CDC Director Robert Redfield and other health experts testified before a senate committee on the Trump administration's coronavirus response.