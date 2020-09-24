Advertisement

Terror Manor returns to Roanoke

This is Terror Manor located in at 805 Norfolk Avenue in Southwest Roanoke.
This is Terror Manor located in at 805 Norfolk Avenue in Southwest Roanoke.(WDBJ)
By Lindsay Cayne
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 5:20 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - This Friday night, September 25, Roanoke’s Haunted House, Terror Manor, returns. It will have 41 rooms and spaces of frights for you to walk through.

The owners have changed set designs from last year to make it new and exciting.

Also unlike last year, the house will have sanitizer stations throughout the Haunt and there will be social distancing inside and while waiting to enter. Everyone will also have their temperatures checked before going inside and face masks are required.

“Yes, the CDC has the guidelines and recommendations, but we just take that and times that by three, so we want to make sure everybody has a good time and stays safe and we want to bring some kind of normalcy back to the season, so to speak,” Scott Gibson, co-owner of Terror Manor, said.

The ADA-compliant Haunt will be open from 7:30 to 11 Friday and Saturday nights for the next month, along with Thursday nights in October.

You can find more information about Terror Manor and its safety protocol here.

