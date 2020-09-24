Terror Manor returns to Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - This Friday night, September 25, Roanoke’s Haunted House, Terror Manor, returns. It will have 41 rooms and spaces of frights for you to walk through.

The owners have changed set designs from last year to make it new and exciting.

Also unlike last year, the house will have sanitizer stations throughout the Haunt and there will be social distancing inside and while waiting to enter. Everyone will also have their temperatures checked before going inside and face masks are required.

“Yes, the CDC has the guidelines and recommendations, but we just take that and times that by three, so we want to make sure everybody has a good time and stays safe and we want to bring some kind of normalcy back to the season, so to speak,” Scott Gibson, co-owner of Terror Manor, said.

The ADA-compliant Haunt will be open from 7:30 to 11 Friday and Saturday nights for the next month, along with Thursday nights in October.

You can find more information about Terror Manor and its safety protocol here.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.