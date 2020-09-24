Virginia State Police investigate fatal crash in Wise County

WISE Co., Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash that killed one person in Wise County.

The collision happened at 8:10 p.m. on US Route 23 near mile marker 39.

The driver of a Ford Explorer was driving the opposite way in the southbound lanes of Route 23, and crashed head-on into a Hyundai Santa Fe.

The driver of the Hyundai, Sharon Dorton, 62, of Big Stone Gap, was taken to a hospital, where she was declared dead.

The driver of the Ford, a woman from Wise, was flown to a hospital, where she is being treated for serious, but non-life-threatening, injuries, according to state police.

