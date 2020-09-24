Advertisement

Virginia State Police investigate fatal crash in Wise County

(AP)
By Taia White
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 3:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WISE Co., Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash that killed one person in Wise County.

The collision happened at 8:10 p.m. on US Route 23 near mile marker 39.

The driver of a Ford Explorer was driving the opposite way in the southbound lanes of Route 23, and crashed head-on into a Hyundai Santa Fe.

The driver of the Hyundai, Sharon Dorton, 62, of Big Stone Gap, was taken to a hospital, where she was declared dead.

The driver of the Ford, a woman from Wise, was flown to a hospital, where she is being treated for serious, but non-life-threatening, injuries, according to state police.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Safety

MISSING: 12-year-old girl from Roanoke

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Pat Thomas
Anaya Meadows was last reported seen at her home in the 400 block of Gilmer Ave NW.

Education

Elementary students head back to school Monday in Pulaski County

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Pat Thomas
Students will return to class as long as no new cases of COVID-19 emerge through the weekend.

Crime

Blacksburg doctor sentenced for health care fraud and drug charges

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Pat Thomas
Prosecutors showed evidence that for about five years, Purpera wrote prescriptions for Percocet and Adderall, both Schedule II controlled substances, in the name of his wife.

News

Thursday, September 24, Midday FastCast

Updated: 3 hours ago
Tropical remnants push through to end the week.

Latest News

Politics

Roanoke’s Chief Deputy intends to ‘bridge the gap’ between sheriffs, has no plans to run in 2021

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Pete DeLuca
Roanoke Sheriff Tim Allen announced he is set to retire on January 8, 2021.

News

Power outage closes Roanoke City’s early voting site Thursday

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Leanna Scachetti
According to the City, the Registrar’s Office lost electricity in the early voting building.

Devils Backbone Walk-In Concert

Updated: 3 hours ago

Entertainment

Devils Backbone’s socially-distant concert to benefit local food bank

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sarah Irby
Fans can purchase a single concert pod, which allows up to four guests, or a group pod that allows up to 10 people.

WDBJ Plus

How To Vote Absentee in 2020 Election

Updated: 5 hours ago
We invited Tracy Howard, Director of Elections for the City of Radford, onto the WDBJ7+ Digital News Desk to talk about how to properly fill out and submit an absentee ballot.

Coronavirus

Percent of positive COVID cases in Virginia continues to drop

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Pat Thomas
1,952,965 PCR tests have been conducted, with a 5.3 percent positive rate over the last week, down from the 5.5 percent reported Wednesday.