Wonder Universe’s kid-friendly election teaches children about voting

The kids may not be able to vote for elected officials, but they can vote for the local dog of the year.
By Janay Reece
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 7:44 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
CHRISTIANSBURG Va. (WDBJ) - A kid-friendly election is happening at Wonder Universe in Christiansburg.

From campaigning to meeting candidate’s, kids have a chance to see what it is like to vote in a real election.

Instead of voting for elected officials, kids will vote for ‘Dog of the Year’. The two candidates visit the museum often and are guest favorites. Both dogs have created posters to help educate the voters on their platforms.

Wonder Universe partnered with the registrar’s office to provide an area for adults to vote in the local election, so the museum found the occasion as a chance to teach kids about voting.

“We also wanted to make sure that we had a little bit of information about the candidates so that they could actually read about them and think about which dog would be best for the community, which of course is encouraging good practices for the future when they go to step up an vote in the country,” said Meghan Stump the operations manager at Wonder Universe.

The museum says it’s never too early to learn about citizenship and voting rights. Kids will be able to come by the museum to vote until October 31.

To learn more, you can contact Wonder Universe at http://Wonderuniverse.org,

