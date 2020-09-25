Advertisement

4th grade virtual learner gets suspended for having a BB gun in his bedroom

By NATASHA ROBIN
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 11:33 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - 9-year-old Ka Mauri Harrison is a 4th grader at Woodmere Elementary and this year he’s a virtual learner so his classroom is his bedroom.

The school suspended Ka Mauri for violating a federal weapons law.

“I feel like they were picking, and totally just invading privacy. We can’t have no privacy in the house,” Nyron Harrison said.

On Sept. 11th, Ka Mauri was taking a test on the computer when his dad says Ka Mauri’s brother walking into the room and tripped over Ka Mauri’s BB gun.

“Ka Mauri picked it up and moved it out of the way, out of the walking path. When he moved it, he picked it up briefly and set it on the other side of him,” Harrison said.

According to the paperwork from his expulsion hearing, the teacher’s account of what happened matches Ka Mauri’s.

She stated that “he placed it on the side of his chair so that we could only see the barrel.”

“You know, she had an obligation to report this to the principal, but her obligation ended there and from there is where everything went awry,” Harrison’s attorney, Chelsea Cusimano, said.

Cusimano attended Ka Mauri’s hearing.

“The policies in place are so robotic in nature to apply to guns on campus. They went into this school year without any policy or procedure on how to handle the privacy of someone’s own home,” Cusimano said.

The Jefferson Parish School system told us they don’t comment on individual student records, but pointed to its online policies.

The policy stated in part, “Illegal carrying, possession or use of a firearm or dangerous weapon within the boundaries of school property or on a school bus is a crime.”

“This is a privacy issue. Not only is this a due process issue and an intentional issue of emotional distress on a 9-year-old, it’s a second amendment ‘right to bear arms’ issue,” Cusimano said.

“I think all of this could have been thrown out the window when the teacher found out what the situation was,” Harrison said.

Nyron Harrison doesn’t believe his home should be considered an extension of school property and says his son became humiliated when the school asked his classmates to write letters about the incident.

“Embarrassed and he felt like he did something wrong,” Harrison said.

School officials suspended Ka Mauri for six days.

“He’s now been submitted for a social worker assessment. This is not a child that needs a social worker’s assessment,” Cusimano said.

The weapons violation is now a part of Ka Mauri’s permanent public school record.

“It’s going to follow him going to college, picking colleges and whatnot,” Harrison said.

“This is a pre-judgment of a 9-year old that will impact his educational career for the rest of his life,” Cusimano said.

Copyright 2020 WVUE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Crime

Altavista man arrested for sexual assault

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By Pat Thomas
The suspect is being held without bond at the Blue Ridge Regional jail in Rustburg.

National Politics

Virginia governor, wife, test positive for coronavirus

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Gov. Ralph Northam and his wife plan to isolate for the next 10 days while working remotely.

National Politics

RBG lies in state at the US Capitol

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
Members of Congress and family members paid their respects to Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg at the U.S. Capitol on Friday.

National

Rep. Jared Golden reflects on Ginsburg's passing, SCOTUS future

Updated: 33 minutes ago

National Politics

Ginsburg makes history again, lying in state at Capitol

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The ceremony is expected to be a celebration and honoring of her life and work, with musical selections from one of Ginsburg’s favorite opera singers, mezzo-soprano Denyce Graves.

Latest News

Crime

Man arrested for shooting that hurt driver in Roanoke

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By Pat Thomas
Brent Dinkins is in the Roanoke City Jail, charged with malicious wounding.

National

Family calls for justice in Breonna Taylor case

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
The family of Breonna Taylor said they're not giving up the fight even after a grand jury's decision.

National Politics

Ginsburg's personal trainer does pushups, pays respect

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
RBG's trainer does pushups in U.S. Capitol.

National

Breonna Taylor’s supporters criticize prosecutor in her case

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Breonna Taylor’s family and their lawyers sharply criticized Kentucky’s attorney general for the failure to bring charges against police officers in her death, calling Friday for him to release the transcripts of the grand jury proceeding while vowing to continue their protests.

National Politics

White House again criticizes FBI director for voting remarks

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows chided Christopher Wray over remarks made a day earlier to Congress about voter fraud.

National Politics

FBI director talks about election security

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
FBI Director Christopher Wray says his agency takes all election-related threats seriously.