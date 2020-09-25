A rainy Friday as the remnants of Beta move through

We’ll see mainly cloudy conditions today with a widespread ran as the remnants of Beta move through. Some rain may fall heavily at times. Beta should begin to exit the area later today with decreasing showers. We still could see a showers this evening, but clouds begin to decrease overnight. The weekend is looking pretty nice with increasing sunshine, but there will still be enough low level moisture that we can’t rule out a stray shower. A couple of cold front move through early next week leading to some chilly air by the end of next week.

FRIDAY

A front will guide the remnants of Beta into our area Friday bringing widespread rain which could be heavy at times, especially along the VA/NC border.

Expect a soggy morning and midday commute. By the evening drive home, we may have the heaviest rain shift east with some breaks in the steady rain in the west. The flood risk appears low with this event, although, ponding water is possible in a few of the localized downpours.

The remnants of Beta bring widespread rain to the area. (WDBJ)

RAINFALL TOTALS

Rainfall up to 1-2″ is possible along the VA/NC border up to the 460 corridor border, including Roanoke, Danville, Blacksburg and Lynchburg. Locally higher amounts are possible.

Sharp drop off in rain amounts as you go to the north, tapering to around .25″ or so for the Highlands and Greenbrier along the I-64 corridor.

SATURDAY - SUNDAY

The tropical rain moves out just in time for the weekend but we’ll still keep some clouds around mixed with the sun. We still have a chance for a stray shower/storm both days. Overall, it should be a pleasant weekend with seasonably warm highs returning to the mid and upper 70s.

COOLER WEATHER COMING NEXT WEEK

The models have been slowing down the arrival of our next big cold front set to enter by the middle of the week. Temperatures will drop dramatically behind the front for the final days of September and first few days of October. We’ll be nailing down the details as we get closer, but highs in the 60s are likely with perhaps another round of below average nights.

October will start on the chilly side as a blast of cold air takes over the east. (WDBJ)

TROPICAL OUTLOOK

For the first time in weeks, the tropics are actually getting a bit more quiet with only Beta remnants on the map. We’re not expecting any future development over the next few days. You can get the latest tropical outlook and track details in our Hurricane Center.

