Appomattox County Public Schools seeks to expand resources for mental health needs

APPOMATTOX COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Appomattox County Public Schools looks to expand its mental health care capabilities.

They currently use a program called Positive Behavioral Intervention and Supports to help younger students in elementary schools.

Now, they want to expand that to their secondary schools.

They say spreading it to their middle and high schools will help students in need of mental help.

An expansion would also train teachers and staff to provide that support. The school system says they’d also like to hire additional specialists to help with the expansion.

“We know that this has been a trying time for families and students and we wanted to be able to have additional resources for those students in our schools as they return back," said Annette Bennett, Appomattox County Public Schools superintendent.

They say an implementation of the program in the secondary schools would reduce disciplinary issues and suspensions.

They also say recent changes in Medicaid have cut off funding for counselors they’ve been using - positions they call essential.

The school system says they’re working with the county’s board of supervisors to approve funding to support the mental health needs of their students.

