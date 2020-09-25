Advertisement

Appomattox County Public Schools seeks to expand resources for mental health needs

Appomattox County Public Schools seeks to expand resources to help with students' mental health needs.
Appomattox County Public Schools seeks to expand resources to help with students' mental health needs.(WDBJ7)
By Michael Alachnowicz
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 4:40 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

APPOMATTOX COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Appomattox County Public Schools looks to expand its mental health care capabilities.

They currently use a program called Positive Behavioral Intervention and Supports to help younger students in elementary schools.

Now, they want to expand that to their secondary schools.

They say spreading it to their middle and high schools will help students in need of mental help.

An expansion would also train teachers and staff to provide that support. The school system says they’d also like to hire additional specialists to help with the expansion.

“We know that this has been a trying time for families and students and we wanted to be able to have additional resources for those students in our schools as they return back," said Annette Bennett, Appomattox County Public Schools superintendent.

They say an implementation of the program in the secondary schools would reduce disciplinary issues and suspensions.

They also say recent changes in Medicaid have cut off funding for counselors they’ve been using - positions they call essential.

The school system says they’re working with the county’s board of supervisors to approve funding to support the mental health needs of their students.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Health

Central Virginia Health District provides free flu clinics

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Michael Alachnowicz
Folks can get a free flu shot. No ID or insurance are needed.

Health

Benadryl Challenge: FDA warns public about overconsuming allergy medicine

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Travis Leder
The Food and Drug Administration is warning the public about serious side effects when overconsuming diphenhydramine because of the popularity of the “Benadryl Challenge” social media trend.

Health

Free flu shot clinic launches Carilion mobile health outreach initiative

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Katey Roshetko
Carilion Clinic is going neighborhood to neighborhood to make sure everyone has the opportunity to get their flu shots this year.

Health

Too much candy: Man dies from eating bags of black licorice

Updated: Sep. 24, 2020 at 6:48 AM EDT
|
By Associated Press
A substance found in black licorice and in many other foods and dietary supplements containing licorice root extract can cause dangerously low potassium and electrolyte imbalances.

Latest News

Health

Buena Vista to get new clinic

Updated: Sep. 23, 2020 at 6:17 PM EDT
|
By Bruce Young
Renovation work began last month on a building across the street from city hall to become Augusta Health Buena Vista Primary Care.

Health

Phase 3 guidelines outlined, won’t start until at least next week in VA

Updated: Jun. 18, 2020 at 5:05 PM EDT
|
By Staff
Restaurant and beverage establishments are required to maintain six feet of distance between tables, fitness centers may open indoor areas at 75 percent occupancy, and recreation and entertainment venues at may operate at 50 percent occupancy,

Health

Two Bedford PD officers test positive for COVID-19

Updated: Jun. 18, 2020 at 10:09 AM EDT
|
By Staff
Two officers with the Town of Bedford Police Department have tested positive for COVID-19.

Health

55,775 COVID-19 cases as of Wednesday, VDH reports

Updated: Jun. 17, 2020 at 8:44 AM EDT
|
By Staff
Any new confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won't show up until at least the following day on the state list.

Health

New River Valley gives update on COVID-19 testing

Updated: Jun. 16, 2020 at 10:57 PM EDT
|
By Jen Cardone
Community-wide testing has now moved to only once a week in the New River Valley as the health district has shifted its role in the pandemic.

Health

Amherst County considers ambulance fee increase

Updated: Jun. 16, 2020 at 5:17 PM EDT
|
By Michael Alachnowicz
They have a public hearing on the matter Tuesday at 7 p.m.