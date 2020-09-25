Central Virginia Health District provides free flu clinics

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Folks who live near Lynchburg can get a free flu shot in the coming weeks.

The Central Virginia Health District will distribute shots at different locations in Lynchburg and Bedford.

Health officials say anyone four and older can get a free shot.

No ID or insurance are needed.

“But it also allows us to practice dispensing vaccines. So, it allows us to stay up to date on our skills and response capabilities as well," said Lindsey Cawood, Central Virginia Health District population health manager.

Here’s a full list of upcoming events:

September 26 from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Daily Bread, 721 Clay Street, Lynchburg

September 28 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Jefferson Park, 405 York Street, Lynchburg

September 29 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Daniels Hill, 317 Norwood Street, Lynchburg

September 30 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Bedford Christian Ministries, 217 Washington Street, Bedford

October 1 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Diamond Hill, 1005 17th Street, Lynchburg

October 2 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at College Hill, 811 Jackson Street, Lynchburg

October 14 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Bedford Christian Ministries, 217 Washington Street, Bedford

