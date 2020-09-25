Central Virginia Health District provides free flu clinics
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 4:15 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Folks who live near Lynchburg can get a free flu shot in the coming weeks.
The Central Virginia Health District will distribute shots at different locations in Lynchburg and Bedford.
Health officials say anyone four and older can get a free shot.
No ID or insurance are needed.
“But it also allows us to practice dispensing vaccines. So, it allows us to stay up to date on our skills and response capabilities as well," said Lindsey Cawood, Central Virginia Health District population health manager.
Here’s a full list of upcoming events:
- September 26 from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Daily Bread, 721 Clay Street, Lynchburg
- September 28 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Jefferson Park, 405 York Street, Lynchburg
- September 29 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Daniels Hill, 317 Norwood Street, Lynchburg
- September 30 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Bedford Christian Ministries, 217 Washington Street, Bedford
- October 1 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Diamond Hill, 1005 17th Street, Lynchburg
- October 2 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at College Hill, 811 Jackson Street, Lynchburg
- October 14 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Bedford Christian Ministries, 217 Washington Street, Bedford
