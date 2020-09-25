Advertisement

Criminal justice reforms advance in Senate committee

By Joe Dashiell
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 8:39 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - As new protests sweep the country, lawmakers continue to advance criminal justice reforms here in Virginia.

On Thursday, a long list of measures approved in the House of Delegates made what might be their final stop before a full vote in the State Senate.

Members of the Senate Finance Committee took up more than two dozen measures dealing with police reform, including a prohibition on no-knock warrants, curbs on the militarization of police and legislation calling for civilian review panels.

While most of the measures are controversial, and most of the votes fell along party lines with Democrats supporting and Republicans voting no, a few measures including bills related to training, and notification in cases of officer misconduct were approved on a unanimous vote.

On Friday, members of the Senate Finance and Appropriations Committee will turn their attention to the budget bill.

It’s still not clear when they will finish their work, but on criminal justice reform, it appears most of the proposals that were rolled out in August, will soon be heading to the Governor’s desk.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Local Attractions Survive Pandemic

Updated: 40 minutes ago

News

Kaine says ACA challenge behind rush to fill Supreme Court vacancy

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Joe Dashiell
Senator Tim Kaine says Republicans are rushing to fill the vacancy on the Supreme Court, because they want to repeal the Affordable Care Act. Kaine spoke with reporters Thursday morning, during a teleconference from his Washington office.

News

ReNew the New in Giles Co. goes virtual

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Janay Reece
Dedicated volunteers can continue to clean the river online using #ReNewtheNew on social media.

News

Henry County Schools vote to return to school in October

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Taia White
The Henry County School Board voted 5-2 in favor of a hybrid return to school by October 12.

Latest News

News

Wonder Universe’s kid-friendly election teaches children about voting

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Janay Reece
The kids may not be able to vote for elected officials, but they can vote for the local dog of the year.

News

Covington moves to new recycling deal

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Tips on Absentee Voting

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Danville Committee addresses confederate statues

Updated: 2 hours ago

Entertainment

Lucky Restaurant will host live entertainment for guests

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Ashley Boles
Lucky Restaurant will have a live performance tonight from an opera singer and a pianist.

Entertainment

Terror Manor returns to Roanoke

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Lindsay Cayne
This year, you will be required to social distance before and while inside of the Haunt.