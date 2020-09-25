Criminal justice reforms advance in Senate committee

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - As new protests sweep the country, lawmakers continue to advance criminal justice reforms here in Virginia.

On Thursday, a long list of measures approved in the House of Delegates made what might be their final stop before a full vote in the State Senate.

Members of the Senate Finance Committee took up more than two dozen measures dealing with police reform, including a prohibition on no-knock warrants, curbs on the militarization of police and legislation calling for civilian review panels.

While most of the measures are controversial, and most of the votes fell along party lines with Democrats supporting and Republicans voting no, a few measures including bills related to training, and notification in cases of officer misconduct were approved on a unanimous vote.

On Friday, members of the Senate Finance and Appropriations Committee will turn their attention to the budget bill.

It’s still not clear when they will finish their work, but on criminal justice reform, it appears most of the proposals that were rolled out in August, will soon be heading to the Governor’s desk.

