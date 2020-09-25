Advertisement

Cutouts of fans now in Lane Stadium at Virginia Tech

These cutouts of fans are now in Lane Stadium.
These cutouts of fans are now in Lane Stadium.(WDBJ)
By Lindsay Cayne
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 5:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - This Virginia Tech football season, everyday fans are not allowed in Lane Stadium.

But that doesn’t mean they aren’t still there in spirit. And in cutout fashion.

Fans are able to buy a cutout version of themselves for $70 that will sit in the stadium during the games. Virginia Tech has around 1,000 cutouts of fans and a few celebrities, and it’s not too late to buy one.

Another incentive--the money for these cutouts goes towards the Keep Jumping Fund, and so it supports student athletes.

You can buy a cutout here.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Henry County Schools work towards a safe and smooth transition to their in-person learning plan

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Kendall Davis
The Henry County School Board voted last night to start their in-person hybrid model on October 12th and now the virtual learning experience will be a bit different for students electing to stay virtual.

News

Man Arrested For Shooting That Hurt Driver In Roanoke

Updated: 1 hour ago
WDBJ7's Ashley Boles reports

News

Virginia Tech community gets ready for first game of season

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Lindsay Cayne
Bars are still following safety guidelines and only allowing a limited capacity inside to watch the game.

News

Text Message Scams

Updated: 1 hours ago
WDBJ7's Jean Jadhon spoke with the Better Business Bureau

Latest News

Fire

Red Cross volunteer from Virginia assists in western wildfires

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jane Caffrey
The shelter provides medical, mental, and spiritual services, but in the midst of so much devastation volunteers also help with sentimental loss.

Health

Appomattox County Public Schools seeks to expand resources for mental health needs

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Michael Alachnowicz
They say they want to provide additional resources for students.

Health

Central Virginia Health District provides free flu clinics

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Michael Alachnowicz
Folks can get a free flu shot. No ID or insurance are needed.

News

Firefighter injured when fire truck overturns near I-85 in North Carolina

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WBTV Web Staff
Officials say a car drove in front of the fire truck, causing the driver to make an evasive move to avoid it.

Coronavirus

UVA researchers say at least 60% of population needs to receive COVID-19 vaccine for it to work

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By CJ Paschall
One of the biggest concerns for Virginians is the safety of a potential vaccine, the development of which has been dramatically sped up to meet the public health crisis.

Coronavirus

Franklin Co. sees 31% rise in COVID-19 cases over last two weeks

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Eddie Callahan
According to a release, as of Friday, September 25, the Virginia Department of Health lists 333 COVID-19 cases for the county