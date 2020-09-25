Cutouts of fans now in Lane Stadium at Virginia Tech

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - This Virginia Tech football season, everyday fans are not allowed in Lane Stadium.

But that doesn’t mean they aren’t still there in spirit. And in cutout fashion.

Fans are able to buy a cutout version of themselves for $70 that will sit in the stadium during the games. Virginia Tech has around 1,000 cutouts of fans and a few celebrities, and it’s not too late to buy one.

Another incentive--the money for these cutouts goes towards the Keep Jumping Fund, and so it supports student athletes.

You can buy a cutout here.

