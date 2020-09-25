Danville City Council tours potential new site for the Danville Police Department

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Danville City Council held a special meeting Thursday to tour the Dan River Mills executive building, which could become the new home of the Danville Police Department.

Police Chief Scott Booth has put an emphasis on community policing. He hopes the city’s new police station will be equipped to help them further their mission to help officers connect with the community they serve.

Looking to find the best way to find a new and larger police station, Danville City Council issued a request for proposals to developers.

“A developer would build what we need to suit our needs and it would be handed over to use in a lease arrangement for our use in a period of time per our agreement,” city manager, Ken Larking said.

Of the three proposals council reviewed, the old Dan River Mills executive building stood out as the lowest price proposal at 17 million dollars. Giving the department the space they need and room to expand.

“It’s huge," Danville Police Chief, Scott Booth said. "When I first came here in 2018, I knew our facility needed more. We needed a better facility,”

Not only will the existing building feature indoor and outdoor community spaces, but a connecting multi-purpose space would be built, providing a wide range of opportunities for community engagement.

“Now when I’m there, I just see having conversations with the community. Sometimes tough conversations, but us out there together sharing and moving things forward,” Booth said.

The city plans to fund this project using new revenue from casino gaming if it passes in November. If it doesn’t pass, these plans may not became a reality.

“If by chance the referendum doesn’t pass, the biggest problem that we as a council is going to have is finding the funding which means raising taxes,” Mayor Alonzo Jones said. “And that is something I do not want to do.”

If city council approves this proposal and the referendum passes in November, Mayor Jones says this building could be home to the new police station in 2-3 years.

