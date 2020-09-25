Firefighter injured when fire truck overturns near I-85 in North Carolina

CHINA GROVE, N.C. (WBTV) - A China Grove fire truck overturned Friday morning while responding to an accident on I-85, according to officials.

The incident happened along NC-152 as the firetruck was approaching a roundabout. Officials say a car drove in front of the fire truck, causing the driver to make an evasive move to avoid it.

The back side of the fire truck swung around due to wet conditions and the truck overturned, investigators say.

At least one firefighter on board reported minor injuries. It is unclear exactly how many firefighters were on board at the time.

No further information has been released.

