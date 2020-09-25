Advertisement

Franklin Co. sees 31% rise in COVID-19 cases over last two weeks

According to a release, as of Friday, September 25, the Virginia Department of Health lists 333 COVID-19 cases for the county
(MGN)
(MGN)(WJHG)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 3:02 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Franklin County has confirmed its highest two-week increase in coronavirus cases since the pandemic began last March

According to a release, as of Friday, September 25, the Virginia Department of Health lists 333 COVID-19 cases for the county, amounting to a 31% rise over the last two weeks.

In 2019, the total population estimate for Franklin County amounted to 56,042, according to the United States Census Bureau.

Citizens are reminded to continue to follow the following recommended guidelines to reduce the spread:

"• Wearing a mask or face covering

• Exercising Social Distancing of at least 6 feet

• Washing hands often with soap (preferably 20 or more second duration)

• Avoiding touching your face with unwashed hands

• Avoiding close contact with people who are sick

• Staying home if you are sick

• Avoiding large groups of persons

• Cleaning and disinfecting frequently touched objects and surfaces"

Click here for the Franklin County COVID-19 resource page.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

