Governor, First Lady Northam test positive for COVID-19

Governor Ralph Northam and his wife, Pamela Northam, during a press conference in 2019
Governor Ralph Northam and his wife, Pamela Northam, during a press conference in 2019
By Sarah Irby
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 10:00 AM EDT
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Governor Ralph Northam and First Lady Pamela Northam have announced they both tested positive for COVID-19.

The governor and first lady were notified Wednesday that a member of their residence staff, who works closely within the couple’s living quarters, had tested positive, prompting the Northams to be tested.

The governor’s office said in a news release Governor Northam currently is not experiencing any symptoms, while the first lady has mild symptoms.

The governor and first lady will isolate for 10 days and re-evaluate their symptoms. Governor Northam remains in contact with his cabinet and staff in order to fulfill his duties from the Executive Mansion.

“As I’ve been reminding Virginians throughout this crisis, COVID-19 is very real and very contagious,” said Governor Northam. “The safety and health of our staff and close contacts is of utmost importance to Pam and me, and we are working closely with the Department of Health to ensure that everyone is well taken care of. We are grateful for your thoughts and support, but the best thing you can do for us—and most importantly, for your fellow Virginians—is to take this seriously.”

The couple is working with the VDH and Richmond Health Department to trace close contacts. The Executive Mansion and Patrick Henry office building is closed Friday for deep cleaning.

