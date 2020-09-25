Kaine says ACA challenge behind rush to fill Supreme Court vacancy

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Senator Tim Kaine says Republicans are rushing to fill the vacancy on the Supreme Court, because they want to repeal the Affordable Care Act.

Kaine spoke with reporters Thursday morning, during a teleconference from his Washington office.

He said that one week after the election, the Supreme Court will hear arguments in a case involving the ACA.

“With Justice Ginsburg’s death there are four justices who have in the past ruled to uphold the Affordable Care Act, and there are four justices who have ruled to strike down the Affordable Care Act,” Kaine said. “The reason they are breaking their promise and rushing is that they see this is their last chance.”

On Thursday, President Trump paid his respects to Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg during a visit to the Supreme Court.

He is expected to announce his nominee for the high court on Saturday.

