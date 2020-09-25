Advertisement

Kaine says ACA challenge behind rush to fill Supreme Court vacancy

By Joe Dashiell
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 8:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Senator Tim Kaine says Republicans are rushing to fill the vacancy on the Supreme Court, because they want to repeal the Affordable Care Act.

Kaine spoke with reporters Thursday morning, during a teleconference from his Washington office.

He said that one week after the election, the Supreme Court will hear arguments in a case involving the ACA.

“With Justice Ginsburg’s death there are four justices who have in the past ruled to uphold the Affordable Care Act, and there are four justices who have ruled to strike down the Affordable Care Act,” Kaine said. “The reason they are breaking their promise and rushing is that they see this is their last chance.”

On Thursday, President Trump paid his respects to Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg during a visit to the Supreme Court.

He is expected to announce his nominee for the high court on Saturday.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Criminal justice reforms advance in Senate committee

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By Joe Dashiell
As new protests sweep the country, lawmakers continue to advance criminal justice reforms here in Virginia. On Thursday, a long list of measures approved in the House of Delegates made what might be their final stop before a full vote in the State Senate.

News

Local Attractions Survive Pandemic

Updated: 40 minutes ago

News

ReNew the New in Giles Co. goes virtual

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Janay Reece
Dedicated volunteers can continue to clean the river online using #ReNewtheNew on social media.

News

Henry County Schools vote to return to school in October

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Taia White
The Henry County School Board voted 5-2 in favor of a hybrid return to school by October 12.

Latest News

News

Wonder Universe’s kid-friendly election teaches children about voting

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Janay Reece
The kids may not be able to vote for elected officials, but they can vote for the local dog of the year.

News

Covington moves to new recycling deal

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Tips on Absentee Voting

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Danville Committee addresses confederate statues

Updated: 2 hours ago

Entertainment

Lucky Restaurant will host live entertainment for guests

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Ashley Boles
Lucky Restaurant will have a live performance tonight from an opera singer and a pianist.

Entertainment

Terror Manor returns to Roanoke

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Lindsay Cayne
This year, you will be required to social distance before and while inside of the Haunt.