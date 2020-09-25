Advertisement

Lowe’s recalls nearly 300K saws for remaining on when switched off

Officials have received 65 reports of the saw continuing to run when the user released the trigger.
Kobalt Brand 40-volt lithium ion cordless electric chainsaws
By Alivia Harris
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 10:56 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Lowe’s announced more then 256,000 saws sold throughout the last six years have been recalled because they may continue running after turning off.

The hardware store recalled two types of the Kobalt Brand 40-volt lithium-ion cordless electric chainsaws.

The 12-inch saw, sold between January 2014 and March 2020, has date codes 11/01/13 to 03/31/20. The model number and date codes are printed on the label located on the rear handle, and the UPC code is on the box.

Officials with the Consumer Product Safety Commission said they have received nearly 50 reports of the saw remaining in the “on” position after the switch was turned to the “off” position.

The other saw being recalled is the Kobalt 40-volt lithium-ion 8-inch cordless electric pole saw. They were sold at Lowe’s between March 2017 and October 2019. The date codes from 01/01/17 to 02/28/19 are included in the recall. The item number and date code are printed on the side of the guide bar near the oil cap.

Officials have received 65 reports of the saw continuing to run when the user released the trigger.

Anyone with one of these saws is asked to contact Hongkong Sun Rise Trading for a free repair. The company can be reached toll-free at 855-378-8826 Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET, Friday through Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET, or go online for more information.

