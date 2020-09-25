Man arrested for shooting that hurt driver in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A man has been arrested for a shooting that left a driver injured in Roanoke Tuesday night.

Brent Dinkins is in the Roanoke City Jail, charged with malicious wounding.

The victim went on his own to a hospital after being shot while he was driving on I-581 SB between the Orange Avenue and Elm Avenue exits, according to police.

Court documents obtained by WDBJ7 indicate Dinkins was connected to the shooting after being seen on surveillance video buying methamphetamine in an apartment.

Police haven’t released information about the circumstances of the shooting itself.

