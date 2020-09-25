Advertisement

Man arrested for shooting that hurt driver in Roanoke

Brent Dinkins Mugshot
Brent Dinkins Mugshot(Roanoke City Jail)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 1:28 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A man has been arrested for a shooting that left a driver injured in Roanoke Tuesday night.

Brent Dinkins is in the Roanoke City Jail, charged with malicious wounding.

The victim went on his own to a hospital after being shot while he was driving on I-581 SB between the Orange Avenue and Elm Avenue exits, according to police.

Court documents obtained by WDBJ7 indicate Dinkins was connected to the shooting after being seen on surveillance video buying methamphetamine in an apartment.

Police haven’t released information about the circumstances of the shooting itself.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Crime

Altavista man arrested for sexual assault

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By Pat Thomas
The suspect is being held without bond at the Blue Ridge Regional jail in Rustburg.

WDBJ Plus

WDBJ7+ KidsCast Episode 6

Updated: 2 hours ago

Crime

Virginia woman convicted of shining strobe light at Navy jet

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A Virginia woman has been convicted of intentionally pointing a homemade strobe light at a Navy aircraft.

Crime

Two arrested for Lynchburg shooting

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Pat Thomas
Montchello Johnson and Cynthia Scott are charged.

Latest News

Crime

Terror probe opened after 2 stabbed in Paris; 2 arrests

Updated: 3 hours ago
France’s counterterrorism prosecutor’s office says it has opened an investigation into a knife attack Friday near the former offices of satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo that wounded at least two people.

Coronavirus

Governor, First Lady Northam test positive for COVID-19

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Sarah Irby
The governor and first lady were tested after a member of their residence staff tested positive.

Coronavirus

Percentage of new COVID-19 cases in Virginia continues to drop

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Pat Thomas
1,973,499 PCR tests have been conducted, with a 5.1 percent positive rate over the last week, down from the 5.3 percent reported Thursday.

News

Subcommittee formed to address confederate statues and building names in Danville

Updated: 5 hours ago
City council members are receiving input from civil rights and historical organizations.

News

Danville Subcommittee to Address Confederate Statues

Updated: 5 hours ago
Live recording of WDBJ7 news

Development

Danville City Council tours potential new site for the Danville Police Department

Updated: 5 hours ago
Police chief hopes the city’s new station will help them further their mission in helping officers connect with the community.