Natural Bridge State Park gets new LOVE sculpture

NATURAL BRIDGE, Va. (WDBJ) - Natural Bridge State Park has added a new feature for visitors.

They unveiled a “LOVE” sign up by the Visitors Center. It was designed and created by Rockbridge County artist Mark Cline, and joins over two-hundred other LOVE signs across the commonwealth funded by a special state grant program from the Virginia Tourism Corporation.

“We are able to start funding those programs that were either delayed because of the pandemic or ones that have come online new," said Katie Conner of the Virginia Tourism Corporation. "So we’re very excited about that, especially to help breathe life into destinations that had closures.”

Each LOVE sign is unique to its location and created in that community.

