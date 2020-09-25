Advertisement

Percentage of new COVID-19 cases in Virginia continues to drop

Governor Northam and First Lady positively diagnosed
By Pat Thomas
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 9:57 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 144,433 total cases of COVID-19 in the commonwealth as of Friday, September 25, going back to the beginning of the pandemic. That’s up from 143,492 reported Thursday, a 951-case increase, which is a bigger increase than the 902 new cases reported from Wednesday to Thursday.

Governor Ralph Northam and his wife are among those who have tested positive, according to an announcement Friday morning.

1,973,499 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests have been conducted, with a 5.1 percent positive rate over the last week, down from the 5.3 percent reported Thursday.

7,150 of Virginia’s overall cases as of Tuesday are considered “probable.”

There are 3,136 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth since the pandemic’s beginning, up from the 3,113 reported Thursday.

965 people across Virginia are hospitalized as of Friday with confirmed or test-pending cases of COVID-19. That’s up from the 982 reported Thursday. 17,185 COVID patients have been released from hospitals in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic. That’s according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, which gets a daily report from hospitals around the commonwealth.

These hospital numbers are different from those reported by VDH, which only gathers hospitalization status at the time each case is investigated by VDH, and is an under-representation of Virginia hospitalizations.

Any new confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won’t show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day’s list.

