Police: One taken to hospital after shooting in Roanoke

Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 12:40 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke police are investigating a shooting that sent one person to the hospital late Thursday night.

It happened around 11:30 p.m. along Hunt Avenue, not far from Lincoln Terrace Elementary School, according to a sergeant with the department.

No one is in custody, and there is no word yet on the condition of the victim.

Authorities said there was some property damage during the incident.

A neighbor at the scene told WDBJ7 that he was watching TV when he heard gunshots. He said he crawled to a nearby window and saw several people shooting at each other. The man said he told his wife and children to lay on the ground until the shooting stopped.

Authorities told WDBJ7 they do not believe there is a threat to the public.

Stay with WDBJ7 for updates on this developing story.

