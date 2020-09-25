Advertisement

Puppy found on Knoxville highway after it was reportedly thrown from overpass

The 7-month-old husky is currently being treated at Young Williams Animal Center.
The KPD Animal Control Unit is asking anyone with information regarding the dog or its owner to call 865-215-8639.
By Alivia Harris
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 2:34 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville police said a dog believed to have been thrown from an overpass was discovered on a highway Friday morning.

Around 9:50 a.m. Animal Control units received a call from a person who said they saw a dog falling off one of the highway ramps near the Interstate 640 interchange over Papermill Drive.

Police believe the dog was thrown from the overpass by an unknown suspect.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

