Red Cross volunteer from Virginia assists in western wildfires

(WDBJ) - They help in the aftermath of fires and flooding across our hometowns, but now Red Cross volunteers from Virginia are on the ground in western states ravaged by wildfires.

Sharon Dixon, a Disaster Program Manager Based in Bristol, has spent the past two weeks working at a shelter for people displaced by the fires in Salem, Oregon.

Dixon was a McDonald’s manager for 35 years, but now instead of serving hot meals and hospitality, she delivers aid and comfort.

“I’m just so happy and people see it in my face now, that I love my job,” Dixon said.

She is working alongside half a dozen volunteers also from Virginia.

“It’s just kind of like home, being here and seeing the people from Virginia,” Dixon said.

Home is a central topic for the 30-some people they are serving at the shelter on the state fairgrounds.

“They have no place to stay because their home was burned down, or else they don’t know if their home has burned down due to the roads being closed,” Dixon said.

The shelter provides medical, mental, and spiritual services, but in the midst of so much devastation, volunteers also help with sentimental loss.

“Just the other night we had a lady that came in that her feet were burned, but this lady was just so down. She had a different outlook after our conversation, and you could just see a smile come over her face,” Dixon said.

For Dixon, the dedication to volunteering comes with the fulfillment of helping those who need it the most.

“The people here knowing that this shelter is here for them, that they have a place to lay their heads at nighttime, and that they’re getting a warm meal, that really means a lot to them,” she said.

The Red Cross has more than 50 volunteers from Virginia on the ground in other states, but more are needed. For those who cannot deploy, virtual positions are also open.

