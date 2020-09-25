Advertisement

Richmond Christmas parade will be televised only this year

Dominion Energy Christmas Parade
Dominion Energy Christmas Parade(Caroline Martin Photography via Dominion Energy)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 2:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Just like many other things in 2020, Richmond’s famed Dominion Energy Christmas Parade will not happen in person this year.

Instead, organizers announced Thursday they’re moving it to a televised-only broadcast due to the uncertainty of COVID-19 conditions.

“Although the Dominion Energy Christmas Parade won’t be live this year, we know that moving the event to a televised special is what’s best for the Richmond community,” said Parade Director Beth Karrer. “We can all celebrate this year’s parade with family and friends in the comfort of our homes while bringing holiday cheer to Richmond in the safest way possible.”

The parade will feature performances from local groups, and “best of” clips from past years including floats, balloons and marching bands.

Don’t worry, though; Dominion said they received word from the North Pole that Santa will still make an appearance.

“We’ve spoken with Santa and he wanted all the children to know that COVID-19 can’t keep him away!” Karrer continued. “In fact, he’s excited to celebrate the season knowing we all need an extra dose of holiday cheer.”

The broadcast will be Saturday, Dec. 5. For more information, click here.

