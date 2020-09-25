Advertisement

Robert E. Lee monument set to move to Evergreen Burial Park, goal is to promote history

Evergreen Burial Park in Raleigh Court is going to be the new home of the Robert E Lee monument.
By Ashley Boles
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 5:53 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - In late July, the Robert E. Lee monument lay in four pieces by it’s base in Lee plaza. The monument was placed in Lee Plaza in 1960.

While the statue has experienced prior vandalism, it had remained in tact, until William Foreman, who’s been charged with felony destruction of property for knocking it down told us he had a vision, and used rope, chains and a U-haul.

Now, the pieces are getting a new home.

“People that you know are coming into our cemetery everyday, walking, or strolling their babies, learning to drive, we’re happy to have them and share our story, because everyone here has a story," said Donald Wilson, the president of Evergreen Burial Park.

Per city council’s blessing, the monument is getting moved to Evergreen Burial Park.

“I think that for those of us who want to see the monument, this is a good resolution for all of us," said city councilman, William Bestpitch.

Bestpitch read a few concerns at Monday’s meeting, but Evergreen and The History Museum of Western Virginia partnered together for their proposal of taking the statue.

“By the virtue of the history museum asking, we didn’t have to wait, for any additional proposals, but at the end of the day, it’s at the discretion of the council," said city manager Bob Cowell.

“We love history' we’re very much about history at Evergreen, we’re 104-year-old cemetery with a governor, numerous mayors and founding families," said Wilson.

Wilson showed where confederate soldiers are already buried, but said the monument will go up front, by the flagpole. It’s currently being put back together.

As far as future vandalism goes however, Wilson says he’s not worried.

“I don’t expect that it’s going to sort of draw a whole lot of interest, once it dies down, I don’t know,” said Wilson.

