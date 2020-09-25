Sharkey’s in Blacksburg planning for smaller crowds on game day

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Watching Virginia Tech’s football game this weekend is going to look different this year for fans who like to watch at bars and restaurants.

Tech has banned tailgating this fall because of the pandemic. The school asked Hokies to “home-gate” with friends and family instead.

Some restaurants and bars usually attract large crowds looking to watch games, but a manager at Sharkey’s says seating capacity is limited and masks are required.

“A big difference is that our bars itself you can’t be served so you know that will cut down quite a bit on the number of people who are in fact ‘tailgating’ as you would say,” the manager said.

Sharkey’s will be open on game day but will be limited to 50 people for indoor and outdoor seating.

