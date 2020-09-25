Advertisement

Sharkey’s in Blacksburg planning for smaller crowds on game day

By Janay Reece
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 7:26 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Watching Virginia Tech’s football game this weekend is going to look different this year for fans who like to watch at bars and restaurants.

Tech has banned tailgating this fall because of the pandemic. The school asked Hokies to “home-gate” with friends and family instead.

Some restaurants and bars usually attract large crowds looking to watch games, but a manager at Sharkey’s says seating capacity is limited and masks are required.

“A big difference is that our bars itself you can’t be served so you know that will cut down quite a bit on the number of people who are in fact ‘tailgating’ as you would say,” the manager said.

Sharkey’s will be open on game day but will be limited to 50 people for indoor and outdoor seating.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

ReNew the New in Giles Co. goes virtual

Updated: 34 minutes ago

News

Sharkey's planning for smaller crowds on game day

Updated: 37 minutes ago

News

Birthdays and Anniversaries for September 25, 2020

Updated: 55 minutes ago

News

Terror Manor returns to Roanoke

Updated: 1 hours ago

Latest News

News

Robert E. Lee monument set to move to Evergreen Burial Park

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

Pulaski County School Board adjusts back-to-school plan

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Henry County Schools vote to return to in-person learning

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Robert E. Lee monument set to move to Evergreen Burial Park, goal is to promote history

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Ashley Boles
The Robert E Lee monument will move to Evergreen Burial Park, but the date of when it will arrive is not certain.

Health

Free flu shot clinic launches Carilion mobile health outreach initiative

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Katey Roshetko
Carilion Clinic is going neighborhood to neighborhood to make sure everyone has the opportunity to get their flu shots this year.

Crime

Police: One taken to hospital after shooting in Roanoke

Updated: 7 hours ago
One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting in northwest Roanoke. Police said no one is in custody at this time