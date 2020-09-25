Subcommittee formed to address confederate statues and building names in Danville

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - And in Danville, a subcommittee has been formed to address confederate statues and building names in the city.

The subcommittee of city council members are receiving input from civil rights and historical organizations.

They plan to bring recommendations to city council on how to move forward with name and statues that honor confederate soldiers.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.