Two arrested for Lynchburg shooting

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg Police have arrested two people for a shooting Thursday evening.

About 5:45 p.m. September 24, officers were called to the 1100 block of Rivermont Avenue, where they found one person had been shot in a hand, but at a different location, the area of Victoria Avenue. Officers identified a suspect vehicle and found it in the 1500 block of Longview Drive, and arrested the suspects.

Montchello Johnson, 25, of Lynchburg, and Cynthia Scott, 24, of Lynchburg, are charged with:

Malicious Wounding

Discharging a firearm within city limits

Use of a firearm in commission of a felony

Reckless handling of a firearm

Shooting in a public place

Shooting from a vehicle

Concealed carry of a firearm

Anyone who may have captured video of the incident on a security or doorbell camera is asked to contact the Lynchburg Police Department at (434) 455-6065 or share the footage on the Neighbors portal. Additionally, anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Det. Campbell at (434) 485-7267 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. You can also enter a tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.

