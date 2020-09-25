Advertisement

Two arrested for Lynchburg shooting

Montchello Johnson (L) and Cynthia Scott (R) mugshots
Montchello Johnson (L) and Cynthia Scott (R) mugshots(Blue Ridge Regional Jail)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 10:32 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg Police have arrested two people for a shooting Thursday evening.

About 5:45 p.m. September 24, officers were called to the 1100 block of Rivermont Avenue, where they found one person had been shot in a hand, but at a different location, the area of Victoria Avenue. Officers identified a suspect vehicle and found it in the 1500 block of Longview Drive, and arrested the suspects.

Montchello Johnson, 25, of Lynchburg, and Cynthia Scott, 24, of Lynchburg, are charged with:

  • Malicious Wounding
  • Discharging a firearm within city limits
  • Use of a firearm in commission of a felony
  • Reckless handling of a firearm
  • Shooting in a public place
  • Shooting from a vehicle
  • Concealed carry of a firearm

Anyone who may have captured video of the incident on a security or doorbell camera is asked to contact the Lynchburg Police Department at (434) 455-6065 or share the footage on the Neighbors portal. Additionally, anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Det. Campbell at (434) 485-7267 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. You can also enter a tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.

