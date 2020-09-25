Advertisement

UVA researchers say at least 60% of population needs to receive COVID-19 vaccine for it to work

One of the biggest concerns for Virginians is the safety of a potential vaccine, the development of which has been dramatically sped up to meet the public health crisis.
(AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)
(AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)(Jacquelyn Martin | AP)
By CJ Paschall
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 3:30 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - University of Virginia researchers say that a COVID-19 vaccine is likely to be approved by the Food and Drug Administration before the end of the year, but how many people actually get the shot is the next great hurdle in defeating the virus.

As the race for a vaccine continues nationwide, new polling suggests that even if one is approved by the FDA at no cost, it won’t be universally embraced.

A poll of Virginians conducted by the Center for Public Policy at the L. Douglas Wilder School of Government and Public Affairs at Virginia Commonwealth University this month showed that 40% of Virginians would not get the shot if it was ready right now and 66% say they do not support a COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

The VCU poll is almost in line with a Gallup poll showing 35% of the country feels the same way.

Researchers at UVA say that could threaten the vaccine’s ultimate effectiveness.

“You probably need more than 60 plus percent of people to get it to blunt the course of the pandemic,” Dr. Steven Zeichner explained.

Dr. Zeichner is working on a vaccine project at UVA designed to be cost effective to increase access in poor countries.

Dr. Bill Petri, another researcher at UVA, is working on a separate vaccine project. That trial is working to use antibodies to target the specific spike in glycoprotein in COVID-19, and prevent it from entering healthy cells and replicating.

“My wife asked me, ‘Would I be one of the first ones to take the vaccine?’ And I said, ‘Yes, I’d love to, to be one of the first in Charlottesville to be vaccinated,” Dr. Bill Petri added. “It’s hugely important because we’re going to protect not only ourselves, but then we’re going to reduce the risk of transmission to others.”

One of the biggest concerns for Virginians is the safety of a potential vaccine, the development of which has been dramatically sped up to meet the public health crisis. However, both Zeichner and Petri agree from what they’ve seen first-hand working on vaccines that safety is a priority.

“The standards, I think, are now, they’re being articulated a little more regularly, rigorously than they had been in the past,” Zeichner said.

Petri pointed to the recent temporary shutdown of the Oxford University / AstraZeneca trial after a participant fell ill as a good example of precautions in place and being followed.

“One person out of 40,000 in a study is enough for the FDA to say, ‘Wait, let’s make sure like that this is safe before we go forward,’” Petri said. “I would hope that people would find that reassuring, that safety is not going to be compromised.”

A key piece of advice from both doctors: get your flu shot, especially this year. Since both coronavirus and the fly have similar symptoms, protecting yourself against the latter could help in being diagnosed if you do catch coronavirus.

Less people getting the flu would also alleviate the added strain flu season puts on hospitals annually.

Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Virus cases rise in US heartland, home to anti-mask feelings

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press and HEATHER HOLLINGSWORTH, NICKY FORSTER and JOCELYN NOVECK Associated Press
The spread has created new problems at hospitals, schools and colleges in the Midwest, as well as in parts of the West.

Coronavirus

Franklin Co. sees 31% rise in COVID-19 cases over last two weeks

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By Eddie Callahan
According to a release, as of Friday, September 25, the Virginia Department of Health lists 333 COVID-19 cases for the county

Entertainment

Richmond Christmas parade will be televised only this year

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Santa will still make an appearance.

Health

Benadryl Challenge: FDA warns public about overconsuming allergy medicine

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Travis Leder
The Food and Drug Administration is warning the public about serious side effects when overconsuming diphenhydramine because of the popularity of the “Benadryl Challenge” social media trend.

Latest News

Coronavirus

2 charged for handling of virus outbreak at Mass. veterans home where 76 died

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By ALANNA DURKIN RICHER
Two former leaders of a Massachusetts home for aging veterans where nearly 80 people sickened by the coronavirus died have been criminally charged for their handling of the outbreak, the state’s attorney general said Friday.

Coronavirus

Governor, First Lady Northam test positive for COVID-19

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Sarah Irby
The governor and first lady were tested after a member of their residence staff tested positive.

Coronavirus

Percentage of new COVID-19 cases in Virginia continues to drop

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Pat Thomas
1,973,499 PCR tests have been conducted, with a 5.1 percent positive rate over the last week, down from the 5.3 percent reported Thursday.

National

Drugmaker Novavax begins late-stage vaccine trial in UK

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Drugmakers are rushing to develop COVID-19 vaccines with the backing of governments desperate to find a way of easing restrictions that have hammered the world economy.

Health

Free flu shot clinic launches Carilion mobile health outreach initiative

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Katey Roshetko
Carilion Clinic is going neighborhood to neighborhood to make sure everyone has the opportunity to get their flu shots this year.

National

Transparency called for in Breonna Taylor investigation

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
Transparency called for in the Breonna Taylor investigation.