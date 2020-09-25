Advertisement

Virginia woman convicted of shining strobe light at Navy jet

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 10:35 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — A Virginia woman has been convicted of intentionally pointing a homemade strobe light at a Navy aircraft.

WAVY-TV reported Thursday that 64-year-old Lou Ella Moore pleaded guilty to misdemeanor interference with aircraft operation. She was sentenced to 180 days, all suspended, and 50 hours of community service.

The Naval Criminal Investigative Service said Moore aimed a device made of multiple lights fastened to a garden rake at Naval Air Station Oceana jets and attempted to direct them as they were conducting night training operations near an auxiliary landing field in Chesapeake this winter. Such lights can cause pilots to become disoriented.

