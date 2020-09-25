Virginia Tech community gets ready for first game of season

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - After a very long wait, Virginia Tech is gearing up for their first football game of the season.

Virginia Tech Decor is out, and bars like Hokie House in downtown Blacksburg are ready for the game Saturday night.

“We are going to be opening our upstairs during the day because no tailgating on campus. We understand that, we want people to be able to enjoy a game day to what extent they can,” David Copeland, General Manager of Hokie House, said.

Hokie fans are looking for places to watch the game since tailgating is not permitted this season, and attendance in the stands is limited to family. But, current regulations mean the bars cannot hold as many people as before.

“Our safety is the number one key, we only allow 23% of our full capacity in at a time," Copeland said.

University Spokesperson Mark Owczarski says there’s always the option of watching at home.

“It’s going to feel different but, again, we can all cheer on our Hokies from home and hopefully that will give us for at least a few hours, a sense of normalcy," he said.

Owczarski says all of the changes should not discourage anyone from celebrating the team.

“The spirit will not ween but our tradition of coming together and filling lane stadium will just have to wait another year . . . It’s still a game, it’s still our team, and we need to root for them a much as we ever have," he said.

