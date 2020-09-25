Advertisement

WDBJ7+ KidsCast Episode 6: A trip to a pumpkin patch!

By Leanna Scachetti
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 11:18 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - WDBJ7+ KidsCast is a show just for kids! It features the latest news in a kid-friendly format, a virtual field trip, a craft or activity and a lesson from Weather Wise Guy Brent Watts!

In Episode Six of WDBJ7+ KidsCast, in addition to some kid-friendly headlines, we’re enjoying story time with Leo Hirsbrunner and we’re going on a virtual field trip to the pumpkin patch at Sinkland Farms in Christiansburg.

Do you have a question for Weather Wise Guy? Send us an email with a letter or a video question for Brent Watts to WDBJ7Plus@wdbj7.com

We may read your question or play a video of your question during an episode!

Join us every Tuesday on Facebook for a live WDBJ7+ KidsCast episode.

Watch previous WDBJ7+ KidsCast episodes here.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

WDBJ Plus

WDBJ7+ KidsCast Episode 6

Updated: 1 hour ago

Crime

Virginia woman convicted of shining strobe light at Navy jet

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A Virginia woman has been convicted of intentionally pointing a homemade strobe light at a Navy aircraft.

Crime

Two arrested for Lynchburg shooting

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Pat Thomas
Montchello Johnson and Cynthia Scott are charged.

Coronavirus

Governor, First Lady Northam test positive for COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Irby
The governor and first lady were tested after a member of their residence staff tested positive.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Percentage of new COVID-19 cases in Virginia continues to drop

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Pat Thomas
1,973,499 PCR tests have been conducted, with a 5.1 percent positive rate over the last week, down from the 5.3 percent reported Thursday.

News

Subcommittee formed to address confederate statues and building names in Danville

Updated: 4 hours ago
City council members are receiving input from civil rights and historical organizations.

News

Danville Subcommittee to Address Confederate Statues

Updated: 4 hours ago
Live recording of WDBJ7 news

Development

Danville City Council tours potential new site for the Danville Police Department

Updated: 4 hours ago
Police chief hopes the city’s new station will help them further their mission in helping officers connect with the community.

News

ReNew the New in Giles Co. Goes Virtual

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

Sharkey's Planning for Smaller Crowds on Game Day

Updated: 5 hours ago