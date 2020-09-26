Dry and seasonable for the first weekend of Fall.

SATURDAY - SUNDAY

Clouds hang around for much of the morning. By the afternoon, enough dry air will try to break the clouds up and mix in some sun. High pressure continues to build in on Sunday. Overall, it should be a pleasant weekend with seasonably warm highs returning to the mid and upper 70s.

COOLER WEATHER COMING NEXT WEEK

The models have been slowing down the arrival of our next big cold front set to enter by the middle of the week. Temperatures will drop dramatically behind the front for the final days of September and first few days of October. The first front is set to arrive with scattered showers and storms on Tuesday followed by another round of cooler air in the 60s from Thursday into next weekend. Overnight temperatures will also take a tumble, slipping to the upper 30s and low 40s.

A strong front brings rain and cooler air next week. (Grey)

October will start on the chilly side as a blast of cold air takes over the east. (WDBJ)

TROPICAL OUTLOOK

For the first time in weeks, the tropics are actually getting a bit more quiet with only Beta remnants on the map. We’re not expecting any future development over the next few days. You can get the latest tropical outlook and track details in our Hurricane Center.

.