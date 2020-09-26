Advertisement

Explore Park hosts 6th Annual Artisan Saturday

A local artisan demonstrates his pottery skills at Artisan Saturday.
A local artisan demonstrates his pottery skills at Artisan Saturday.(WDBJ)
By Lindsay Cayne
Published: Sep. 26, 2020 at 5:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - At Explore Park, local artisans demonstrated their craft at the 6th Annual Artisan Saturday.

They demonstrated their pottery making and wood carving, while also having their items on sale. The show also included book signings, live music, food vendors and presentations.

To keep folks safe during the pandemic, the show’s organizer made sure all the vendors were spaced out, and there were no vendors inside like in past years.

“We can expose the Roanoke community to all of our fantastic local artisans but also to give them the opportunity to see how these folks do what they do, and it might just spark an interest in someone,” Wendi Schultz, Tourism and Event Coordinator for Roanoke County, said.

Some of the items not sold Saturday will go on sale at Explore Park’s Visitor Center Gift Shop.

