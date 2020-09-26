Advertisement

Lawmakers react to nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett

President Trump’s made the nomination official Saturday of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to replace the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the Supreme Court.
(WDBJ7)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Sep. 26, 2020 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
(WDBJ) - Virginia lawmakers are sharing their views on the President’s nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court before Election Day.

U.S. Senator Tim Kaine (D-VA) offered a statement regarding President Trump’s nomination Saturday of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to replace the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the Supreme Court.

"I’ve said from the beginning that Senator McConnell should follow his own precedent from 2016: this vacancy should be filled by the winner of the ongoing election. I intend to follow that precedent and will not support anyone’s confirmation until we know the election results. There are less than 40 days between now and Election Day, and voting is already underway in Virginia and other states. Given the stakes—health care, fundamental rights, the integrity of the Court—rushing a confirmation vote before the American people have weighed in would be reckless.”

U.S. Senator Mark R. Warner (D-VA):

"There is so much on the line with this Supreme Court vacancy. The next justice has the opportunity to decide the future of the Affordable Care Act, and whether Americans with preexisting conditions will continue to be protected, or if millions of Americans covered by the ACA will have their health care ripped away in the middle of a pandemic. Everything from health care to reproductive rights to voting rights hangs in the balance. Given the stakes, the American people have a right to have their voices heard before the confirmation of a new justice.

"This is not a question of judicial qualifications or temperament – this is about following the standard established by Majority Leader Mitch McConnell in 2016, when he refused – over my own strong objections – to consider President Obama’s Supreme Court nominee 10 months prior to the election. That’s now the precedent. We can’t have one set of rules for Democratic presidents, and a different set of rules for Republican presidents. Our system of checks and balances, which has held strong and lasting for more than 200 years, was simply not meant to bear the brunt of such cynicism and hypocrisy.

“Virginians are already casting their ballots. The Senate should not be considering a Supreme Court nomination before Inauguration Day.”

