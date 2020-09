LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Liberty slipped by for a win by a margin of just two points Saturday, defeating the visiting Florida International Panthers, 36-34.

The Flames move to 2-0, while the Panthers drop to 0-1.

Flames quarterback Malik Willis threw for 285 yards and two touchdowns on 24-30 passing.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.