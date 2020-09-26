Liberty Plays Host to Florida International Saturday

Lynchburg, Va. (WDBJ) - Liberty has a chance to get to 2 and 0 this weekend as Florida International pays a visit to Lynchburg for a 1pm kick. And Head Coach Hugh Freeze wasn’t particularly pleased with how his team handled success early this week coming off the Western Kentucky win, with a couple of sloppy practices.

“That concerns me greatly with where we are as a team and our maturity,” Freeze said on Thursday. “I think handling both successes and failures can both be your enemy and your challenge. I’m curious to see how our kids will respond this Saturday. Football games are hard to win and I am glad that we have three home games that I think we have a shot to win. Again, I don’t know if we will, but that’s exciting to know that.”

