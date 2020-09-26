Advertisement

Lowe’s employees help build 40 bunk beds for kids in need

Lowe's employees spent Saturday building 40 bunk beds.
Lowe's employees spent Saturday building 40 bunk beds.
By Lindsay Cayne
Published: Sep. 26, 2020
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A good night’s sleep--that’s what dozens of families across the Roanoke Valley applied to get for their children. Saturday, Sepetmber 26th, a lot of different people came together to make this possible.

There were all hands on deck at the Cave Spring Lowe’s parking lot.

“Now, more than ever, it’s super important, people are at home more than they have been in the past, this is going to help the community,” Lauren Thomas, Store Manager of Lowe’s Salem, said.

Sanded boards will become bunk beds for kids in need. According to Thomas, employees from four different Lowe’s stores in the Roanoke Valley are working on 40 bunk beds.

“I’m just super proud of us as a company for what we want to do for our communities.,” Thomas said.

Sleep in Heavenly Peace, a nonprofit focused on making sure kids have a proper bed, partnered with Lowe’s for Saturday’s event.

“We bring in the tools and the expertise and we show them how to do it, and they bring their employees in. Lowe’s has furnished the lumber and whatever is needed for this build," Dave Jones, Roanoke Chapter President of Sleep in Heavenly Peace, said.

The beds built Saturday will help 80 children in the Roanoke Valley.

“We believe that every child deserves a bed of their own to sleep in," Jones said.

