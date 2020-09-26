Senators Kaine, Warner celebrate Hispanic Heritage month

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Senators Tim Kaine and Mark Warner are celebrating Hispanic Heritage month by honoring Hispanic leaders who are giving back to their communities.

With a little music the Zoom conference call highlighted the importance of celebrating this month and appreciating the Hispanic culture found in all parts of the state.

The Senators acknowledged that COVID-19 has disproportionately affected Latino communities, but said that together we can all help our communities push through.

“I’ve learned again and again starting in Honduras for a long time that the Latino Community has the power to persist, to be resilient in challenging times,” Kaine said.

The senators also celebrated leaders in the Hispanic communities across the state who have done extraordinary work during the pandemic by honoring them with this special ceremony. One of the people highlighted was Cynthia Torres from Southwest Virginia who volunteered to serve as an interpreter for the Medical Reserve Corps in Carroll and Grayson Counties

