Advertisement

Senators Kaine, Warner celebrate Hispanic Heritage month

Hispanic Heritage Month Zoom
Hispanic Heritage Month Zoom(WDBJ7)
By Kate Capodanno
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 9:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Senators Tim Kaine and Mark Warner are celebrating Hispanic Heritage month by honoring Hispanic leaders who are giving back to their communities.

With a little music the Zoom conference call highlighted the importance of celebrating this month and appreciating the Hispanic culture found in all parts of the state.

The Senators acknowledged that COVID-19 has disproportionately affected Latino communities, but said that together we can all help our communities push through.

“I’ve learned again and again starting in Honduras for a long time that the Latino Community has the power to persist, to be resilient in challenging times,” Kaine said.

The senators also celebrated leaders in the Hispanic communities across the state who have done extraordinary work during the pandemic by honoring them with this special ceremony. One of the people highlighted was Cynthia Torres from Southwest Virginia who volunteered to serve as an interpreter for the Medical Reserve Corps in Carroll and Grayson Counties

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Volunteer From Virginia Helps Victims Of Oregon Wildfires

Updated: seconds ago
WDBJ7's Jane Caffrey has the story

News

Pres. Trump Newport News Rally Recap

Updated: moments ago
WDBJ7's Eric Miller reports

News

Senior Alert issued for woman missing out of Carroll County

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Eddie Callahan
She was last seen wearing blue jeans and a sweater vest Friday at 2:30 p.m. at her home on Chances Creek Road, possibly on her way to Atlanta, GA.

VOD Recording

Lane Stadium Cutouts During COVID-19 Concerns

Updated: 2 hours ago
Lane Stadium Cutouts During COVID-19 Concerns

Latest News

Sports

FFE SPOTLIGHT: Liberty Christian junior tackle Zach Rice reaches 5-star status as one of nation’s top recruits

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Anthony Romano
The 6-foot-6-inch, 305-pound offensive tackle has 31 offers to his name from some of the top programs in the country.

News

Virginia political leaders spar in advance of presidential visit

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Joe Dashiell
Virginia political leaders sparred Friday in advance of President Trump's rally in Newport News.

News

Fall foliage could be the best in years according to Virginia Tech tree expert

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Chief Meteorologist Brent Watts
This year's colors could be the best in years. Here's how weather and nature work together for the annual color transformation.

VOD Recording

New Love Sculpture

Updated: 3 hours ago
New Love Sculpture

VOD Recording

National Roanoke Community Beautification Day

Updated: 3 hours ago
National Roanoke Community Beautification Day

VOD Recording

Appomattox County Mental Health For Schools

Updated: 3 hours ago
Appomattox County Mental Health For Schools