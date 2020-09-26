Senior Alert issued for woman missing out of Carroll County

CARROLL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia State Police are aiding the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office in asking for the public’s help in locating Carol Chandler Deaton, 75 of Fancy Gap.

According to the Senior Alert, the woman suffers from a cognitive impairment that makes her disappearance a credible threat to her health and safety. Deaton is 5-foot-2-inches, and weighs 120 pounds with blue eyes and gray hair.

She was last seen wearing blue jeans and a sweater vest Friday at 2:30 p.m. at her home on Chances Creek Road, possibly on her way to Atlanta, GA. Deaton is driving a white 2011 Toyota Sienna with VA registration: 8495PZ.

The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office asks that any helpful tips be called in to them at 276-728-4146. Additional information can be found here.

