Advertisement

Senior Alert issued for woman missing out of Carroll County

She was last seen wearing blue jeans and a sweater vest Friday at 2:30 p.m. at her home on Chances Creek Road, possibly on her way to Atlanta, GA.
Courtesy VA Senior Alert
Courtesy VA Senior Alert(VA Senior Alert)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 9:43 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARROLL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia State Police are aiding the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office in asking for the public’s help in locating Carol Chandler Deaton, 75 of Fancy Gap.

According to the Senior Alert, the woman suffers from a cognitive impairment that makes her disappearance a credible threat to her health and safety. Deaton is 5-foot-2-inches, and weighs 120 pounds with blue eyes and gray hair.

She was last seen wearing blue jeans and a sweater vest Friday at 2:30 p.m. at her home on Chances Creek Road, possibly on her way to Atlanta, GA. Deaton is driving a white 2011 Toyota Sienna with VA registration: 8495PZ.

The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office asks that any helpful tips be called in to them at 276-728-4146. Additional information can be found here.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Senators Kaine, Warner celebrate Hispanic Heritage month

Updated: moments ago
|
By Kate Capodanno
Senators Tim Kaine and Mark Warner are celebrating Hispanic Heritage month by honoring Hispanic leaders who are giving back to their communities.

Sports

FFE SPOTLIGHT: Liberty Christian junior tackle Zach Rice reaches 5-star status as one of nation’s top recruits

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Anthony Romano
The 6-foot-6-inch, 305-pound offensive tackle has 31 offers to his name from some of the top programs in the country.

News

Virginia political leaders spar in advance of presidential visit

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Joe Dashiell
Virginia political leaders sparred Friday in advance of President Trump's rally in Newport News.

News

Fall foliage could be the best in years according to Virginia Tech tree expert

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Chief Meteorologist Brent Watts
This year's colors could be the best in years. Here's how weather and nature work together for the annual color transformation.

Latest News

VOD Recording

New Love Sculpture

Updated: 1 hours ago
New Love Sculpture

VOD Recording

National Roanoke Community Beautification Day

Updated: 2 hours ago
National Roanoke Community Beautification Day

VOD Recording

Appomattox County Mental Health For Schools

Updated: 2 hours ago
Appomattox County Mental Health For Schools

VOD Recording

Virginia Tech Football Game Preps

Updated: 2 hours ago
Virginia Tech Football Game Preps

VOD Recording

President Trump To Rally Supporters In Virginia Friday

Updated: 2 hours ago
President Trump To Rally Supporters In Virginia Friday

VOD Recording

Governor And First Lady Diagnosed With Coronavirus

Updated: 2 hours ago
Governor And First Lady Diagnosed With Coronavirus