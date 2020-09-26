UVA football opens with win over Duke, 38-20

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WDBJ/AP) - The University of Virginia grabbed a double-digit victory over the visiting Duke Blue Devils Saturday by a score of 38-20.

Lavel Davis Jr. led the way for the Wahoos with two touchdowns and 101 yards receiving.

Brennan Armstrong and Lavel Davis Jr. teamed up on a pair of early fourth-quarter touchdown passes. Armstrong hit Davis, a freshman, on an 18-yard fade route in the left corner of the end zone to give the Cavaliers (1-0, 1-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) a 24-20 lead. After Joey Blount’s interception, he hit him for 26 yards, with Davis pulling away from two Duke defenders about eight yards from the end zone and powering his way in.

The Blue Devils turned the ball over seven times. It’s their worst start since the 2010 team lost its first six games.

UVA moves to 1-0 on the year, while Duke falls to 0-3.

