Virginia COVID cases rise by 975, percentage of positive tests drops below 5 percent

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 145,408 total cases of COVID-19 in the commonwealth as of Saturday, September 26, going back to the beginning of the pandemic. That’s up from 144,433 reported Friday, a 975-case increase, which is a bigger increase than the 951 new cases reported from Thursday to Friday.

Governor Ralph Northam and his wife are among those who have tested positive, according to an announcement Friday morning.

1,993,344 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests have been conducted, with a 4.8 percent positive rate over the last week, down from the 5.1 percent reported Friday.

7,235 of Virginia’s overall cases are considered “probable.”

There are 3,144 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth since the pandemic’s beginning, up from the 3,136 reported Friday.

924 people across Virginia are hospitalized as of Saturday with confirmed or test-pending cases of COVID-19. That’s down from the 965 reported Friday. 17,255 COVID patients have been released from hospitals in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic. That’s according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, which gets a daily report from hospitals around the commonwealth.

These hospital numbers are different from those reported by VDH, which only gathers hospitalization status at the time each case is investigated by VDH, and is an under-representation of Virginia hospitalizations.

Any new confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won’t show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day’s list.

