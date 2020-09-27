Advertisement

Amber Alert for Maryland child canceled

An Amber Alert was issued Sunday morning for 9-month-old Brady Eliza Sellers. The alert was canceled Sunday afternoon.
An Amber Alert was issued Sunday morning for 9-month-old Brady Eliza Sellers. The alert was canceled Sunday afternoon.(Source: Missingkids.org)
By Gray News Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2020 at 12:22 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – An Amber Alert issued Sunday morning for a 9-month-old Maryland girl was canceled early Sunday afternoon after she was found unharmed.

Brady Eliza Sellers was believed to be with 35-year-old Keith Randall Kyle. The two were last seen in Grantsville, Maryland, before the Amber Alert was issued.

Maryland State Police tweeted that Brady was found unharmed in Myersdale, Pennsylvania, but that authorities were still searching for Kyle.

Kyle was believed to have been driving a blue Mazda with the Maryland tag 9ED0360 when the alert was issued.

Authorities said to call 911 if Kyle is spotted.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson endorses Biden and Harris

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Gray News Staff
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is backing former Vice President Joe Biden and his running mate Sen. Kamala Harris in his first public presidential endorsement.

National

Some Breonna Taylor protesters out past curfew, fires set

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
People in the crowd also chanted “No justice, no peace” as cars honked along a busy downtown artery in this Kentucky city that has seen more than 120 days of demonstrations over the death of the 26-year-old Black woman in a police raid gone wrong.

National

Blanket pulled out of 12-foot python’s mouth

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KSNV Staff
Veterinarians saved a Nevada woman’s pet python after it swallowed a blanket.

Coronavirus

Virginia surpasses 2 million COVID tests, percent positivity remains below 5 percent

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WDBJ7 Staff
There are 3,159 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth since the pandemic’s beginning, up from the 3,144 reported Saturday.

Latest News

Crime

Two hurt in Lynchburg shooting Saturday night

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Pat Thomas
Police are still working to determine who shot the two.

Sports

Patterson steps up, leads No. 20 Hokies past NC State 45-24

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Virginia Tech took advantage of an NC State defense missing three starters who were out with injuries by speeding to a 17-0 lead.

National

Late night protest in Portland, Oregon, declared unlawful

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Law enforcement declared an unlawful assembly late Saturday, forcing protesters from downtown Portland, Oregon, and making several arrests, just hours after demonstrations earlier in the day ended without many reports of violence.

National

Black Lives Matter group holds counter-protest near right-wing rally in Portland

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
Protesters say they are relying on strength in numbers to show that hate is not welcome in the Oregon city.

Forecast

Sunday, September 27 Forecast

Updated: 6 hours ago

National

Right-wing Proud Boys group rallies in Portland, Oregon

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
The group is classified by city and state leaders as empowering racism, intolerance and hate.