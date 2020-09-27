Advertisement

Amherst Co. High School student tests positive for COVID-19

If you did not receive direct contact from Amherst County Public Schools or the health department, you have not been deemed as a potential exposure and do not have to stay home. You may participate in school activities as well.
(KKTV)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Sep. 27, 2020 at 6:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - An additional student at Amherst County High School has tested positive for the coronavirus, following another confirmed case last week.

Amherst County Public Schools is alerting parents and guardians, and says the school will remain open due to the results of a contact tracing procedure collaboration with the Central Virginia Health Department.

The diagnosed patient did have direct exposure with others. According to the division, if you did not receive direct contact from Amherst County Public Schools or the health department, you have not been deemed as a potential exposure and do not have to stay home. You may participate in school activities as well.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Trump, Biden battle over quick confirmation of court pick

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Trump’s announcement of Barrett for the seat held by the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is launching a high-stakes, fast-track election season fight over confirmation of a conservative judge who is expected to shift the court rightward as it reviews health care, abortion access and other hot-button issues.

National

SCOTUS battle heats up this week

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
Biden asks congress not to act on the nomination of President Trump's SCOTUS pick.

National

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson endorses Joe Biden and Kamala Harris

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson endorses Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.

National

Trump holds briefing at White House

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
Trump holds a briefing at the White House.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Virginia surpasses 2 million COVID tests, percent positivity remains below 5 percent

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By WDBJ7 Staff
There are 3,159 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth since the pandemic’s beginning, up from the 3,144 reported Saturday.

National

US colleges struggle to salvage semester amid outbreaks

Updated: Sep. 26, 2020 at 12:39 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
Many major universities are determined to forge ahead despite warning signs, as evidenced by the expanding slate of college football games occurring Saturday.

News

Virginia COVID cases rise by 975, percentage of positive tests drops below 5 percent

Updated: Sep. 26, 2020 at 10:27 AM EDT
|
By WDBJ7 Staff
As of Saturday, there is a 4.8 percent positive rate over the last week, down from the 5.1 percent reported Friday.

Coronavirus

Virus cases rise in US heartland, home to anti-mask feelings

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 8:21 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press and HEATHER HOLLINGSWORTH, NICKY FORSTER and JOCELYN NOVECK Associated Press
The spread has created new problems at hospitals, schools and colleges in the Midwest, as well as in parts of the West.

Coronavirus

6 items to add to your packing list for COVID-era travel

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 4:53 PM EDT
|
By Sally French, NerdWallet
There are several less obvious items you may want to bring when you travel that you likely have not prioritized before.

Health

Appomattox County Public Schools seeks to expand resources for mental health needs

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 4:40 PM EDT
|
By Michael Alachnowicz
They say they want to provide additional resources for students.