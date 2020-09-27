Amherst Co. High School student tests positive for COVID-19

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - An additional student at Amherst County High School has tested positive for the coronavirus, following another confirmed case last week.

Amherst County Public Schools is alerting parents and guardians, and says the school will remain open due to the results of a contact tracing procedure collaboration with the Central Virginia Health Department.

The diagnosed patient did have direct exposure with others. According to the division, if you did not receive direct contact from Amherst County Public Schools or the health department, you have not been deemed as a potential exposure and do not have to stay home. You may participate in school activities as well.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.