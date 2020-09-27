Advertisement

Dry again today, but rain and storms move in on Tuesday.

A strong front brings rain and storms for the middle of the week.
By Meteorologist Christian Johansen
Published: Sep. 27, 2020 at 7:01 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
A mix of sun and clouds continue today and into the start of the week. Humidity will slowly increase ahead of our next front that will bring rain and storms on Tuesday. This front could bring heavy rain that could lead to flooding. Behind the front temperatures and humidity will fall and 60s return for the end of the week.

SUNDAY

Dense fog will lift by mid morning, but mostly cloudy skies will likely linger through the day. Temperatures climb into the mid to upper 70s and humidity continues to rise. We look to remain dry today.

MONDAY

We will see patchy dense fog again on Monday. We could see a little more sunshine with partly cloudy skies expected for much of the day. A few afternoon isolated showers cant be ruled out in the afternoon. Highs in the 70s to near 80°.

TUESDAY

Cloudy skies are expected through the day with rain and storms increasing through the day. Any storms could produce heavy rain that could lead to flash flooding. Highs in the 70s. Rain and showers could continues into Tuesday night.

A strong front bring rain and storms.
A strong front bring rain and storms.(Grey)

COOLER WEATHER ON THE WAY

Temperatures will drop dramatically behind the front for the end of the week into the weekend. Highs look to drop in the 50s and 60s with overnight temperatures slipping to the upper 30s and low 40s.

Cooler air to end the week.
Cooler air to end the week.(Grey)
October will start on the chilly side as a blast of cold air takes over the east.
October will start on the chilly side as a blast of cold air takes over the east.(WDBJ)

TROPICAL OUTLOOK

For the first time in weeks, the tropics are actually getting a bit more quiet with only Beta remnants on the map. We’re not expecting any future development over the next few days. You can get the latest tropical outlook and track details in our Hurricane Center.

.

